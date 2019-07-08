Comparing of SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI) and Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) and Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRC Energy Inc. 5 1.64 N/A 1.00 5.45 Livent Corporation 11 2.41 N/A 0.83 9.39

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Livent Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than SRC Energy Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. SRC Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Livent Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRC Energy Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 9.4% Livent Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

SRC Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Livent Corporation which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Livent Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SRC Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for SRC Energy Inc. and Livent Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SRC Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Livent Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Livent Corporation has an average target price of $13, with potential upside of 80.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SRC Energy Inc. and Livent Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 48.6% respectively. Insiders owned 1.2% of SRC Energy Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Livent Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SRC Energy Inc. -6.35% -14.02% 30.31% -26.61% -54.35% 16.17% Livent Corporation -13.73% -36.15% -40.49% -58.25% 0% -43.55%

For the past year SRC Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Livent Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Livent Corporation beats SRC Energy Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

SRC Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 332,400 net acres under lease, which are located in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin; and operated 288 net producing wells. The company was formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation and changed its name to SRC Energy Inc. in March 2017. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Livent Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FMC Corporation.