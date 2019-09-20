Comparing of SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW) and Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Both SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) and Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX FLOW Inc. 37 0.78 N/A 1.60 25.30 Hillenbrand Inc. 37 1.07 N/A 2.65 12.69

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SPX FLOW Inc. and Hillenbrand Inc. Hillenbrand Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than SPX FLOW Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. SPX FLOW Inc. is currently more expensive than Hillenbrand Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) and Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX FLOW Inc. 0.00% 5% 1.8% Hillenbrand Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 7.8%

Volatility and Risk

SPX FLOW Inc.’s current beta is 2.02 and it happens to be 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hillenbrand Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SPX FLOW Inc. are 1.5 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Hillenbrand Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. SPX FLOW Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hillenbrand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for SPX FLOW Inc. and Hillenbrand Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX FLOW Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hillenbrand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 2.96% for SPX FLOW Inc. with average target price of $40. Competitively the average target price of Hillenbrand Inc. is $48, which is potential 56.15% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Hillenbrand Inc. looks more robust than SPX FLOW Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SPX FLOW Inc. and Hillenbrand Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.7% and 81.4%. About 1.5% of SPX FLOW Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Hillenbrand Inc. has 56.52% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPX FLOW Inc. -1.39% 1.81% 14.25% 22.35% -10.95% 33.33% Hillenbrand Inc. -4.75% -15.12% -20.79% -21.34% -31.03% -11.18%

For the past year SPX FLOW Inc. had bullish trend while Hillenbrand Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Hillenbrand Inc. beats SPX FLOW Inc.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. It primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, industrial minerals, mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products. It provides compounding equipment comprising twin screw compounding and extrusion machines under the Coperion brand; and material handling equipment, such as pneumatic conveying equipment, high-precision feeders, and blenders, as well as rotary, diverters, and slide gate valves under the Coperion and Coperion K-Tron brand names. This segment also offers size reduction equipment under the Pennsylvania Crusher, Gundlach, and Jeffrey Rader brands; screening and separating equipment under the Rotex brand name; piston and piston diaphragm pump technology under the ABEL brand; pinch and duckbill check valves under the Red Valve, Tideflex Technologies, and RKL Controls brand names; and replacement parts and services. In addition, it sells equipment and systems to customers directly, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets; cremation caskets, containers, and urns; selection room display fixtures for funeral homes; personalization and memorialization products and services; and Web-based applications consisting of funeral planning, Website products, and back office software for licensed funeral homes to licensed funeral professionals operating licensed funeral establishments. This segment develops and markets operational management software solutions for cemeteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.