Comparing of SPX Corporation (SPXC) and SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) and SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX Corporation 33 1.04 N/A 1.47 23.79 SPX FLOW Inc. 36 0.79 N/A 1.60 25.30

In table 1 we can see SPX Corporation and SPX FLOW Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SPX FLOW Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than SPX Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. SPX Corporation is presently more affordable than SPX FLOW Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SPX Corporation and SPX FLOW Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX Corporation 0.00% 17.5% 3.2% SPX FLOW Inc. 0.00% 5% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

SPX Corporation is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.46 beta. SPX FLOW Inc.’s 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.02 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SPX Corporation. Its rival SPX FLOW Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1 respectively. SPX FLOW Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SPX Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SPX Corporation and SPX FLOW Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.4% and 93.7% respectively. SPX Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of SPX FLOW Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPX Corporation -0.48% 4.24% -3.24% 19.23% -3.59% 24.6% SPX FLOW Inc. -1.39% 1.81% 14.25% 22.35% -10.95% 33.33%

For the past year SPX Corporation has weaker performance than SPX FLOW Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors SPX FLOW Inc. beats SPX Corporation.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment, as well as rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the power generation and industrial markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products and heat exchangers under the brand names of SPX Cooling, Marley, Yuba, and Ecolaire. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors and representatives, and retailers. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. It primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.