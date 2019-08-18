Comparing of SPX Corporation (SPXC) and Its Competitors

SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of SPX Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.01% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of SPX Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has SPX Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX Corporation 0.00% 17.50% 3.20% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting SPX Corporation and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SPX Corporation N/A 34 23.79 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

SPX Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio SPX Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for SPX Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.20 2.59

The potential upside of the rivals is 59.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SPX Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPX Corporation -0.48% 4.24% -3.24% 19.23% -3.59% 24.6% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year SPX Corporation has weaker performance than SPX Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

SPX Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, SPX Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 1.57 Quick Ratio. SPX Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SPX Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.46 shows that SPX Corporation is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, SPX Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

SPX Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SPX Corporation’s competitors beat SPX Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment, as well as rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the power generation and industrial markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products and heat exchangers under the brand names of SPX Cooling, Marley, Yuba, and Ecolaire. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors and representatives, and retailers. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.