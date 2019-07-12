Comparing of SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce Inc. 100 7.27 N/A 1.54 67.19 Twilio Inc. 123 23.65 N/A -1.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see SPS Commerce Inc. and Twilio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SPS Commerce Inc. and Twilio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 7.2% Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5%

Liquidity

SPS Commerce Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Twilio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. Twilio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SPS Commerce Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SPS Commerce Inc. and Twilio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

The average target price of SPS Commerce Inc. is $115, with potential upside of 10.65%. Twilio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $152.89 average target price and a 7.39% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that SPS Commerce Inc. seems more appealing than Twilio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.7% of SPS Commerce Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.2% of Twilio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SPS Commerce Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Twilio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPS Commerce Inc. -0.64% 0.23% -2.39% 7.6% 49.12% 25.93% Twilio Inc. 2.88% 6.49% 26.74% 46.86% 157.9% 51.68%

For the past year SPS Commerce Inc. was less bullish than Twilio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors SPS Commerce Inc. beats Twilio Inc.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.