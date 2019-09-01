Comparing of SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Both SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce Inc. 52 6.88 N/A 1.54 72.43 Talend S.A. 44 5.23 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see SPS Commerce Inc. and Talend S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SPS Commerce Inc. and Talend S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3% Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SPS Commerce Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival Talend S.A. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. SPS Commerce Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Talend S.A.

Analyst Ratings

SPS Commerce Inc. and Talend S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

The consensus price target of SPS Commerce Inc. is $98.33, with potential upside of 94.56%. On the other hand, Talend S.A.’s potential upside is 27.80% and its consensus price target is $52. The information presented earlier suggests that SPS Commerce Inc. looks more robust than Talend S.A. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.5% of SPS Commerce Inc. shares and 88.2% of Talend S.A. shares. SPS Commerce Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Talend S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75% Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52%

For the past year SPS Commerce Inc. has 35.75% stronger performance while Talend S.A. has -11.52% weaker performance.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Talend S.A.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.