Comparing of SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) and Its Peers

As Application Software company, SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SPS Commerce Inc. has 98.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.1% of SPS Commerce Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has SPS Commerce Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.60% 6.30% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing SPS Commerce Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce Inc. N/A 52 72.43 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

SPS Commerce Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for SPS Commerce Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.23 2.08 3.01 2.68

$98.33 is the average price target of SPS Commerce Inc., with a potential upside of 106.10%. The potential upside of the rivals is 136.10%. Given SPS Commerce Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SPS Commerce Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SPS Commerce Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year SPS Commerce Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SPS Commerce Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, SPS Commerce Inc.’s peers have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. SPS Commerce Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SPS Commerce Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.62 shows that SPS Commerce Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, SPS Commerce Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

SPS Commerce Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc.’s competitors beat SPS Commerce Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.