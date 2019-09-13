Comparing of SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce Inc. 52 6.58 N/A 1.54 72.43 Intellicheck Inc. 4 15.16 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SPS Commerce Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SPS Commerce Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3% Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

SPS Commerce Inc. has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Intellicheck Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SPS Commerce Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor Intellicheck Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. SPS Commerce Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intellicheck Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for SPS Commerce Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SPS Commerce Inc. has a 63.43% upside potential and an average target price of $78.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SPS Commerce Inc. and Intellicheck Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.5% and 27.2% respectively. SPS Commerce Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, Intellicheck Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75% Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47%

For the past year SPS Commerce Inc. has weaker performance than Intellicheck Inc.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Intellicheck Inc.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.