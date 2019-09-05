Comparing of SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Since SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce Inc. 52 6.50 N/A 1.54 72.43 Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 6.94 N/A -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see SPS Commerce Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3% Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6%

Volatility & Risk

SPS Commerce Inc. has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Finjan Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.34 beta which makes it 66.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SPS Commerce Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, Finjan Holdings Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Finjan Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SPS Commerce Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered SPS Commerce Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SPS Commerce Inc. has a 65.64% upside potential and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.5% of SPS Commerce Inc. shares and 67.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares. About 1.1% of SPS Commerce Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Finjan Holdings Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75% Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34%

For the past year SPS Commerce Inc. had bullish trend while Finjan Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Finjan Holdings Inc.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.