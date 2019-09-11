Comparing of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) and Its Peers

We are comparing Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) and its peers on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Grocery Stores companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 49.44% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. has 0.8% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 11.01% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 0.99% 11.84% 4.21%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. N/A 20 14.36 Industry Average 88.40M 8.95B 41.82

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.33 4.00 2.36

$21.33 is the consensus price target of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., with a potential upside of 7.13%. As a group, Grocery Stores companies have a potential upside of 79.08%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. -3.09% -8.29% -20.48% -29.43% -20.18% -27.99% Industry Average 2.00% 13.99% 29.47% 33.90% 21.85% 42.56%

For the past year Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. had bearish trend while Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.18 and has 0.42 Quick Ratio. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.39 shows that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.63 which is 36.75% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli products, baked goods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, body care and natural household items, and beer and wine. As of May 04, 2017, it operated 260 stores in 15 states. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.