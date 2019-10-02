Comparing of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP) and Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSE:SPPP) and Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Sierra Metals Inc.
|1
|0.00
|75.99M
|0.05
|29.41
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and Sierra Metals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sierra Metals Inc.
|5,916,381,189.66%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|-1.44%
|0.45%
|10.63%
|12.66%
|46.48%
|18.3%
|Sierra Metals Inc.
|-1.9%
|7.15%
|7.14%
|-17.58%
|-42.97%
|-14.77%
For the past year Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust had bullish trend while Sierra Metals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Sierra Metals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.
