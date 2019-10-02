Comparing of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP) and Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSE:SPPP) and Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sierra Metals Inc. 1 0.00 75.99M 0.05 29.41

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and Sierra Metals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Sierra Metals Inc. 5,916,381,189.66% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust -1.44% 0.45% 10.63% 12.66% 46.48% 18.3% Sierra Metals Inc. -1.9% 7.15% 7.14% -17.58% -42.97% -14.77%

For the past year Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust had bullish trend while Sierra Metals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sierra Metals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.