Comparing of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Both Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.79 N/A 0.45 14.66

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of PennantPark Investment Corporation is $8, which is potential 26.58% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was more bullish than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.