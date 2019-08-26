Comparing of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Both Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|3.79
|N/A
|0.45
|14.66
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and PennantPark Investment Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of PennantPark Investment Corporation is $8, which is potential 26.58% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|-1.31%
|4.29%
|11.92%
|4.77%
|11.47%
|8.53%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-1.04%
|5.06%
|-6.48%
|-7.26%
|-11.47%
|4.24%
For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was more bullish than PennantPark Investment Corporation.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
