Comparing of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)

As Asset Management businesses, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.74 N/A 0.33 39.48

In table 1 we can see Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has 0.05% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66%

For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Summary

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.