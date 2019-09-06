Comparing of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)

As Asset Management businesses, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|14.74
|N/A
|0.33
|39.48
In table 1 we can see Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has 0.05% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|-1.31%
|4.29%
|11.92%
|4.77%
|11.47%
|8.53%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-1.08%
|-2.06%
|2.45%
|9.28%
|-0.93%
|14.66%
For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
Summary
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
