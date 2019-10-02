Comparing of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 11.55M -1.53 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 26 -0.25 43.58M -4.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 308,691,468.89% -46.7% -36.9% Radius Health Inc. 166,717,674.06% -252.8% -65.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Its competitor Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $16, while its potential upside is 345.68%. Competitively the average target price of Radius Health Inc. is $33, which is potential 33.87% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Radius Health Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Radius Health Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.