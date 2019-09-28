Comparing of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Both Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 11.55M -1.53 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 13.19M -5.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 307,172,681.58% -46.7% -36.9% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 776,841,981.27% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1. Competitively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 411.18% and an $16 average price target. Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 average price target and a 533.80% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Outlook Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.