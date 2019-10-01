Comparing of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 11.55M -1.53 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 3 0.00 82.41M -0.31 0.00

Demonstrates Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 308,691,468.89% -46.7% -36.9% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 3,247,044,917.26% -41.6% -18.2%

Liquidity

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kadmon Holdings Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $16, and a 345.68% upside potential. Kadmon Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 211.28% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Kadmon Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.4% and 75.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 0.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.38% weaker performance while Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 25.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.