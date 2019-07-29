Comparing of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.70% -36.90% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.86 2.66 2.85

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. currently has an average price target of $26, suggesting a potential upside of 484.27%. The rivals have a potential upside of 133.05%. Based on the data given earlier, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.27% -19.73% -33.14% -36.67% -49.61% -31.86% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.1 and a Quick Ratio of 12.1. Competitively, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.