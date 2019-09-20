Comparing of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

This is a contrast between Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.72 N/A 2.08 10.22

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.1 while its Current Ratio is 12.1. Meanwhile, Exelixis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 355.84% and an $16 average target price. Competitively Exelixis Inc. has a consensus target price of $23, with potential upside of 15.81%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Exelixis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.38% weaker performance while Exelixis Inc. has 8.13% stronger performance.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.