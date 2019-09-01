Comparing of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Liquidity

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 334.78% at a $16 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.