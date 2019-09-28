Comparing of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

We are contrasting Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) and Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Broadcasting – Radio companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spotify Technology S.A. 136 -1.81 92.81M -0.35 0.00 Urban One Inc. 2 0.00 18.55M 3.32 0.65

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Spotify Technology S.A. and Urban One Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Spotify Technology S.A. and Urban One Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spotify Technology S.A. 68,353,218.44% -2.9% -1.2% Urban One Inc. 999,138,209.63% 136.7% 12.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spotify Technology S.A. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Urban One Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Urban One Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Spotify Technology S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Spotify Technology S.A. and Urban One Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spotify Technology S.A. 2 0 6 2.75 Urban One Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spotify Technology S.A.’s consensus target price is $163.38, while its potential upside is 45.56%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.3% of Spotify Technology S.A. shares and 43.1% of Urban One Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 27.6% of Spotify Technology S.A.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.7% of Urban One Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spotify Technology S.A. 1.71% 6.64% 13.51% 13.53% -12.36% 36.51% Urban One Inc. -3.15% 6.97% 11.4% 4.88% -4.44% 33.54%

For the past year Spotify Technology S.A. has stronger performance than Urban One Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Urban One Inc. beats Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog. The Ad-Supported segment provides ad-supported users with limited on-demand online access to its catalog. As of December 31, 2017, its platform included 159 million monthly active users and 71 million premium subscribers in approximately 61 countries and territories. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.