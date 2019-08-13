Comparing of Splunk Inc. (SPLK) and Its Peers

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of Splunk Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Splunk Inc. has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Splunk Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Splunk Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk Inc. N/A 129 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Splunk Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk Inc. 1 3 22 2.85 Industry Average 1.19 2.10 3.72 2.66

Splunk Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $153.27, suggesting a potential upside of 18.70%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 122.96%. The analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that Splunk Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Splunk Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Splunk Inc. has weaker performance than Splunk Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Splunk Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Splunk Inc.’s competitors have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Splunk Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Splunk Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.02 shows that Splunk Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Splunk Inc.’s competitors are 18.59% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

Splunk Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.