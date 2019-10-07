Comparing of Splunk Inc. (SPLK) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Since Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk Inc. 116 1.89 150.42M -2.11 0.00 ANSYS Inc. 214 5.05 83.43M 4.90 41.50

In table 1 we can see Splunk Inc. and ANSYS Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Splunk Inc. and ANSYS Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk Inc. 129,237,907.04% 0% 0% ANSYS Inc. 38,936,855.37% 16.2% 13.2%

Volatility & Risk

Splunk Inc. has a 2.02 beta, while its volatility is 102.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, ANSYS Inc. has beta of 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Splunk Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, ANSYS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Splunk Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ANSYS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Splunk Inc. and ANSYS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk Inc. 1 1 9 2.82 ANSYS Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The average price target of Splunk Inc. is $143.45, with potential upside of 16.77%. Competitively the average price target of ANSYS Inc. is $230.6, which is potential 2.66% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Splunk Inc. is looking more favorable than ANSYS Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.8% of Splunk Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.9% of ANSYS Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Splunk Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of ANSYS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05% ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1%

For the past year Splunk Inc. was less bullish than ANSYS Inc.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats Splunk Inc. on 7 of the 13 factors.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.