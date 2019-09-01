Comparing of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (STXB) and Triumph Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) and Triumph Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) compete with each other in the Regional – Southwest Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. 22 4.60 N/A 1.08 19.85 Triumph Bancorp Inc. 30 2.95 N/A 2.04 15.27

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. and Triumph Bancorp Inc. Triumph Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 0.9% Triumph Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. and Triumph Bancorp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Triumph Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 23.79% and an $25.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. and Triumph Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.8% and 81.1% respectively. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.7% of Triumph Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. -5.92% -4.33% -3.42% -1.65% -0.28% -5.88% Triumph Bancorp Inc. -1.33% 5.94% 0.68% 1.73% -17.87% 5.08%

For the past year Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. has -5.88% weaker performance while Triumph Bancorp Inc. has 5.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc.