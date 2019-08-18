Comparing of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) and Its Competitors

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has 99.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 66.94% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.08% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0.00% 56.60% 11.30% Industry Average 24.68% 35.74% 8.37%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. N/A 85 12.64 Industry Average 599.28M 2.43B 31.35

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.40 2.07 2.63 2.55

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. currently has an average price target of $97.67, suggesting a potential upside of 33.52%. The potential upside of the peers is 54.77%. Based on the data given earlier, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. -2.11% -4.94% -12.05% -7.81% -15.44% 6.59% Industry Average 2.70% 4.48% 12.27% 30.37% 33.16% 39.64%

For the past year Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.97 and has 2.15 Quick Ratio. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.24 shows that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.02 which is 2.14% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts/pylons; nacelles, including thrust reversers; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. It also offers low observables comprising radar absorbent and translucent materials; rotorcrafts that include forward cockpits and cabins; and other military services, which comprise fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.