Comparing of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) and AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

We are contrasting Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) and AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 82 1.12 N/A 6.08 12.64 AAR Corp. 37 0.75 N/A 2.23 18.75

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and AAR Corp. AAR Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than AAR Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0.00% 56.6% 11.3% AAR Corp. 0.00% 0.8% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, AAR Corp. has a 1.19 beta which is 19.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Its rival AAR Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 1.2 respectively. AAR Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and AAR Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 AAR Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

$97.67 is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 18.59%. AAR Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $50 consensus target price and a 13.84% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than AAR Corp., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.6% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.7% of AAR Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% are AAR Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. -2.11% -4.94% -12.05% -7.81% -15.44% 6.59% AAR Corp. -1.64% 14.5% 24.51% 13.35% -10.06% 12.1%

For the past year Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than AAR Corp.

Summary

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. beats AAR Corp. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts/pylons; nacelles, including thrust reversers; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. It also offers low observables comprising radar absorbent and translucent materials; rotorcrafts that include forward cockpits and cabins; and other military services, which comprise fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based logistics programs in support of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and foreign governments. In addition, it offers airframe inspection, maintenance, repair and overhaul, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionic and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; repairs and overhauls landing gears, wheels, and brakes; and sells and leases used commercial aircraft. The companyÂ’s Expeditionary Services segment provides products and services supporting the movement of equipment and personnel by the U.S. DoD, foreign governments, and non-governmental organizations. Its expeditionary airlift services offer fixed- and rotary-wing flight operations, such as search and rescue operations, and transporting personnel and cargo. This segment also designs, manufactures, and repairs transportation pallets, and various containers and shelters, as well as composite materials for commercial, business, and military aircraft; and provides engineering, design, and system integration services for command and control systems. The company primarily markets and sells products and services through its employees and foreign sales representatives. As of May 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of two aircraft owned through joint ventures. AAR CORP. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois.