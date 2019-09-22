Comparing of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Both Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.58 N/A -3.12 0.00 Ideanomics Inc. 2 2.10 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sphere 3D Corp. and Ideanomics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Volatility & Risk

Sphere 3D Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 145.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.45 beta. Ideanomics Inc.’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.42 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sphere 3D Corp. and Ideanomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.8% and 3.3% respectively. Sphere 3D Corp.’s share held by insiders are 8.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82% Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76%

For the past year Sphere 3D Corp. had bearish trend while Ideanomics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ideanomics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Sphere 3D Corp.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.