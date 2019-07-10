Comparing of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|18.19
|N/A
|-2.63
|0.00
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-91.64
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Spero Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.2%
|-43.8%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 10.1 while its Current Ratio is 10.1. Meanwhile, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Analyst Ratings
Spero Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a 160.75% upside potential and an average target price of $28.5.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 53.7% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.71%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|4.93%
|-2.45%
|17.32%
|39.09%
|4.47%
|93.82%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|-9.3%
|-25.48%
|-18.18%
|-41.21%
|-85.73%
|-22.52%
For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 93.82% stronger performance while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -22.52% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
