Comparing of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 18.19 N/A -2.63 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Spero Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 10.1 while its Current Ratio is 10.1. Meanwhile, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a 160.75% upside potential and an average target price of $28.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.7% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.71%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 93.82% stronger performance while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -22.52% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.