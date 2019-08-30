Comparing of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|15.05
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.32
|N/A
|-0.57
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-81%
|-32.8%
Liquidity
Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. On the competitive side is, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $27, while its potential upside is 173.83%. On the other hand, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 369.48% and its consensus target price is $1.5. The results provided earlier shows that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Spero Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|17.93%
|-61.64%
|-86.16%
|-91.73%
|-81.6%
For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance.
Summary
Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.