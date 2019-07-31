Comparing of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Both Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|17.24
|N/A
|-2.63
|0.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.2%
|-43.8%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-56.8%
|-53.6%
Liquidity
Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. On the competitive side is, Cassava Sciences Inc. which has a 39.2 Current Ratio and a 39.2 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a 175.10% upside potential and an average target price of $28.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 53.7% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|4.93%
|-2.45%
|17.32%
|39.09%
|4.47%
|93.82%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.94%
|-8.55%
|3.88%
|-6.96%
|-88.25%
|25.88%
For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cassava Sciences Inc.
Summary
Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
