Comparing of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Both Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.24 N/A -2.63 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6%

Liquidity

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. On the competitive side is, Cassava Sciences Inc. which has a 39.2 Current Ratio and a 39.2 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a 175.10% upside potential and an average target price of $28.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.7% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.