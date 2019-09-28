Comparing of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

As Biotechnology companies, Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|-0.15
|10.01M
|-2.18
|0.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|0.00
|7.62M
|-4.17
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|94,256,120.53%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|77,281,947.26%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 156.88% and an $28 average price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 8 of the 11 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
