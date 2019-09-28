Comparing of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

As Biotechnology companies, Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 -0.15 10.01M -2.18 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 7.62M -4.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 94,256,120.53% -34.5% -31.2% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 77,281,947.26% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 156.88% and an $28 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.