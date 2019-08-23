Comparing of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 8.32 N/A -1.37 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 154.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.54 beta. In other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.17 which is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 228.45% upside potential and a consensus target price of $26.67. On the other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 662.41% and its consensus target price is $10.75. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 69.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.