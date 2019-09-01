Comparing of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 7.58 N/A -1.37 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 38.29 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 263.35% and an $26.67 average price target. On the other hand, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 156.08% and its average price target is $20. Based on the data delivered earlier, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcus Biosciences Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 47.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.