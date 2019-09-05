Comparing of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 7.98 N/A -1.37 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.54 and its 154.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a 1.03 beta which is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $26.67, with potential upside of 254.18%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.6% and 3.1%. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.