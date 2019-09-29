Comparing of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) and Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Both Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) and Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) compete on a level playing field in the Personal Products industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 53 3.06 35.46M 7.02 7.14 Energizer Holdings Inc. 40 1.98 62.45M 0.75 56.11

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and Energizer Holdings Inc. Energizer Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Energizer Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and Energizer Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 66,729,394.05% 61.5% 12.5% Energizer Holdings Inc. 156,046,976.51% 9.9% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.82 beta means Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 82.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Energizer Holdings Inc.’s 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 0.8. Competitively, Energizer Holdings Inc. has 2.1 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Energizer Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and Energizer Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Energizer Holdings Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

The average price target of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is $56, with potential upside of 6.46%. Meanwhile, Energizer Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $46.75, while its potential upside is 6.32%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Energizer Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.48% of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.3% of Energizer Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.34% of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Energizer Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. -3.58% -5.27% -16.65% -8.59% -42.91% 18.6% Energizer Holdings Inc. 7.07% 8.31% -11.35% -8.02% -33.28% -6.8%

For the past year Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has 18.6% stronger performance while Energizer Holdings Inc. has -6.8% weaker performance.

Summary

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 15 factors Energizer Holdings Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries; and hearing aid batteries, as well as primary rechargeable options under the Energizer and Eveready brands. The company also provides headlights, lanterns, kidÂ’s lights, and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. In addition, it designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products under the Refresh Your Car!, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, and Eagle One brands; and licenses the Energizer and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in gaming, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, LED light bulbs, and other lighting products. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and through various retail locations, including mass merchandisers and warehouse clubs, food stores, drug and convenience stores, electronics specialty stores and department stores, hardware and automotive centers, and military stores, as well as through ecommerce. Energizer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.