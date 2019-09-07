Comparing of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)

We are contrasting Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.31 N/A 1.81 8.04

Table 1 highlights Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares and 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.