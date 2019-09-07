Comparing of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)

We are contrasting Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|262.89
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|14
|4.31
|N/A
|1.81
|8.04
Table 1 highlights Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares and 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.3%
|0%
|1.01%
|3.74%
|0%
|3.74%
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.14%
|4.91%
|2.47%
|1.75%
|9.58%
|12.12%
For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
Summary
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
