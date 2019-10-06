Comparing of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

Both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 50.45M 0.04 262.89 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 17 0.00 N/A 0.38 43.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 501,990,049.75% 0% 0% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 5 of the 8 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.