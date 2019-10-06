Comparing of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

Both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|50.45M
|0.04
|262.89
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|501,990,049.75%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.3%
|0%
|1.01%
|3.74%
|0%
|3.74%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.
Summary
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 5 of the 8 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
