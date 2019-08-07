Comparing of Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 97 56.23 N/A -2.36 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Risk and Volatility

Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.03 and its 103.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Zosano Pharma Corporation on the other hand, has 2.56 beta which makes it 156.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Zosano Pharma Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Spark Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -4.90% for Spark Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $95.79. Zosano Pharma Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 198.51% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 30.8%. Insiders owned roughly 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.