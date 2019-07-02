Comparing of Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 86 56.39 N/A -2.18 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.36 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7%

Volatility and Risk

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 142.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s 63.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.37 beta.

Liquidity

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vaxart Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Spark Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is $95.79, with potential downside of -6.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.6% and 40.2%. About 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.4% are Vaxart Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21% Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.