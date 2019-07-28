Comparing of Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 94 54.64 N/A -2.18 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 8.80 N/A -4.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Risk & Volatility

Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.42. Competitively, Radius Health Inc.’s 2.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Spark Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -2.33% at a $95.79 average price target. On the other hand, Radius Health Inc.’s potential upside is 9.74% and its average price target is $24. The data provided earlier shows that Radius Health Inc. appears more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.6% and 0% respectively. About 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Radius Health Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21% Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Radius Health Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Radius Health Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.