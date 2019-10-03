Comparing of Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 101 -0.95 37.69M -2.36 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 5.68M -15.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 37,487,567.14% -16.7% -11% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 87,654,320.99% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.03 beta, while its volatility is 103.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.63 beta and it is 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 231.92% and its consensus price target is $23.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.