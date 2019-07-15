Comparing of Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

As Biotechnology businesses, Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 90 53.83 N/A -2.18 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00

Demonstrates Spark Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spark Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.75 which is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. which has a 18.7 Current Ratio and a 18.7 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

The average target price of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is $95.79, with potential downside of -2.10%. On the other hand, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 202.91% and its average target price is $19.78. The data provided earlier shows that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spark Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.6% and 88.7% respectively. Insiders owned 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Spark Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.