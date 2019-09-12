Comparing of Spark Networks SE (LOV) and Its Peers

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) is a company in the Internet Service Providers industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of Spark Networks SE’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.82% of all Internet Service Providers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Spark Networks SE has 18.57% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 12.31% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Spark Networks SE and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Networks SE 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 12.93% 0.00% 0.00%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Spark Networks SE and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Networks SE N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 14.37M 111.16M 13.94

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Spark Networks SE and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Networks SE 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 0.00 1.00 3.00

As a group, Internet Service Providers companies have a potential upside of 315.84%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Spark Networks SE and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Networks SE 3.14% -24.89% -37.8% -2.53% -23.6% 12.56% Industry Average 3.14% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 12.56%

For the past year Spark Networks SE’s stock price has growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Spark Networks SE has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Spark Networks SE’s peers Current Ratio is 2.94 and has 2.92 Quick Ratio. Spark Networks SE’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spark Networks SE.

Dividends

Spark Networks SE does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Spark Networks SE’s peers beat on 3 of the 3 factors Spark Networks SE.