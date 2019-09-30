Comparing of Spark Energy Inc. (SPKE) and Its Rivals

As Electric Utilities company, Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of Spark Energy Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.06% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Spark Energy Inc. has 20.7% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 10.10% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Spark Energy Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Energy Inc. 112,996,031.75% 10.80% 0.80% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Spark Energy Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Energy Inc. 11.39M 10 36.11 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Spark Energy Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Spark Energy Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.43 1.78 1.54 2.22

The potential upside of the rivals is 56.01%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Spark Energy Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Energy Inc. -0.64% -2.58% 17.51% 33.74% 18.27% 47.24% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Spark Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Spark Energy Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Spark Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Spark Energy Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Spark Energy Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spark Energy Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Spark Energy Inc. is 140.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.4. In other hand, Spark Energy Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.40 which is 60.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Spark Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Spark Energy Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated in 90 utility service territories across 18 states and the District of Columbia, and had approximately 774,000 residential customer equivalents. Spark Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Spark Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Retailco, LLC.