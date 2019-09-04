Comparing of SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -0.05 0.00 PaySign Inc. 11 20.48 N/A 0.06 243.28

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SPAR Group Inc. and PaySign Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -1.5% PaySign Inc. 0.00% 35.8% 8.3%

Volatility and Risk

SPAR Group Inc. has a beta of 0.58 and its 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PaySign Inc.’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SPAR Group Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, PaySign Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. SPAR Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PaySign Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SPAR Group Inc. and PaySign Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.1% and 12.7%. Insiders owned roughly 57.4% of SPAR Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 37.7% are PaySign Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPAR Group Inc. 1.65% 7.63% 5.55% 26.58% -42.18% 36.55% PaySign Inc. 2.39% 1.44% 76.15% 203.44% 403.93% 300.85%

For the past year SPAR Group Inc. has weaker performance than PaySign Inc.

Summary

PaySign Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors SPAR Group Inc.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.