Comparing of S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)

Both S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) and OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&P Global Inc. 224 10.00 N/A 7.45 32.86 OneSmart International Education Group Limited 8 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of S&P Global Inc. and OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us S&P Global Inc. and OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9% OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

S&P Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. S&P Global Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for S&P Global Inc. and OneSmart International Education Group Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&P Global Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00

S&P Global Inc. has an average price target of $261.43, and a 0.48% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

S&P Global Inc. and OneSmart International Education Group Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.9% and 57.6%. About 0.1% of S&P Global Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 12.59% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&P Global Inc. 0.77% 5.46% 11.62% 29.6% 21.94% 44.14% OneSmart International Education Group Limited -7.97% -6.57% -14.37% -12.96% -26.76% -5.26%

For the past year S&P Global Inc. has 44.14% stronger performance while OneSmart International Education Group Limited has -5.26% weaker performance.

Summary

S&P Global Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.