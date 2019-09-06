Comparing of S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

As Business Services businesses, S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&P Global Inc. 225 10.19 N/A 7.45 32.86 frontdoor inc. 40 3.28 N/A 1.47 31.15

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of S&P Global Inc. and frontdoor inc. frontdoor inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than S&P Global Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. S&P Global Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us S&P Global Inc. and frontdoor inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9% frontdoor inc. 0.00% -107.8% 11.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of S&P Global Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, frontdoor inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. S&P Global Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than frontdoor inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for S&P Global Inc. and frontdoor inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&P Global Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 frontdoor inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The average target price of S&P Global Inc. is $261.43, with potential downside of -2.36%. frontdoor inc. on the other hand boasts of a $44.17 average target price and a -13.20% potential downside. Based on the results delivered earlier, S&P Global Inc. is looking more favorable than frontdoor inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

S&P Global Inc. and frontdoor inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.9% and 89.93%. Insiders owned 0.1% of S&P Global Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of frontdoor inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&P Global Inc. 0.77% 5.46% 11.62% 29.6% 21.94% 44.14% frontdoor inc. 2.86% 4.13% 28.89% 55.45% 0% 71.51%

For the past year S&P Global Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than frontdoor inc.

Summary

S&P Global Inc. beats frontdoor inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.