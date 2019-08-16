Comparing of S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) and CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&P Global Inc. 218 9.81 N/A 7.45 32.86 CBIZ Inc. 20 1.36 N/A 1.13 20.74

Table 1 highlights S&P Global Inc. and CBIZ Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CBIZ Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than S&P Global Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. S&P Global Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than CBIZ Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us S&P Global Inc. and CBIZ Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9% CBIZ Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 5.1%

Risk & Volatility

S&P Global Inc. has a 1.08 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. CBIZ Inc. on the other hand, has 0.35 beta which makes it 65.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of S&P Global Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival CBIZ Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. CBIZ Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than S&P Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for S&P Global Inc. and CBIZ Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&P Global Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 CBIZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

S&P Global Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3.26% and an $261.43 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.9% of S&P Global Inc. shares and 90.3% of CBIZ Inc. shares. S&P Global Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of CBIZ Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&P Global Inc. 0.77% 5.46% 11.62% 29.6% 21.94% 44.14% CBIZ Inc. 6.76% 17.56% 17.85% 19.54% 6.23% 18.63%

For the past year S&P Global Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CBIZ Inc.

Summary

S&P Global Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors CBIZ Inc.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services. The Benefits and Insurance Services practice group offers health benefits consulting, employee benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital advisory, actuarial, life insurance, and other services. The National Practices practice group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.