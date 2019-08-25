Comparing of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) and its rivals on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Southwestern Energy Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Southwestern Energy Company has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Southwestern Energy Company and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.80% 14.00% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Southwestern Energy Company and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy Company N/A 4 1.31 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Southwestern Energy Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Southwestern Energy Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy Company 1 3 1 2.20 Industry Average 1.27 2.00 2.91 2.68

Southwestern Energy Company currently has a consensus target price of $4.64, suggesting a potential upside of 174.56%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 87.02%. With higher probable upside potential for Southwestern Energy Company’s rivals, research analysts think Southwestern Energy Company is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Southwestern Energy Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southwestern Energy Company -6.78% -28.1% -43.15% -52.17% -56.09% -35.48% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Southwestern Energy Company has -35.48% weaker performance while Southwestern Energy Company’s rivals have 25.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Southwestern Energy Company has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Southwestern Energy Company’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Southwestern Energy Company’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Southwestern Energy Company.

Volatility & Risk

Southwestern Energy Company is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1. In other hand, Southwestern Energy Company’s rivals have beta of 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Southwestern Energy Company’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Southwestern Energy Company.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.