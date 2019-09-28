Comparing of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy Company 2 -0.14 536.80M 1.68 1.31 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 17 0.31 410.58M 1.60 12.01

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Southwestern Energy Company and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Southwestern Energy Company. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Southwestern Energy Company’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Southwestern Energy Company and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy Company 27,804,827,514.76% 37.8% 14% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 2,351,546,391.75% 25.7% 12.9%

Volatility & Risk

Southwestern Energy Company has a beta of 1 and its 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.51 beta.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Southwestern Energy Company. Its rival Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Southwestern Energy Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Southwestern Energy Company and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy Company 1 2 0 2.67 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Southwestern Energy Company’s upside potential currently stands at 0.49% and an $2.05 average price target. Competitively Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a consensus price target of $26.8, with potential upside of 52.88%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation seems more appealing than Southwestern Energy Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Southwestern Energy Company shares and 99% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Southwestern Energy Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southwestern Energy Company -6.78% -28.1% -43.15% -52.17% -56.09% -35.48% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27%

For the past year Southwestern Energy Company was more bearish than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats on 9 of the 15 factors Southwestern Energy Company.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.