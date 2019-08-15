Comparing of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) and LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) and LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 15 3.61 N/A 1.29 12.30 LCNB Corp. 17 3.40 N/A 1.22 14.74

In table 1 we can see Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and LCNB Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. LCNB Corp. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. is currently more affordable than LCNB Corp., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 1.2% LCNB Corp. 0.00% 6.8% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.83. Competitively, LCNB Corp.’s beta is 0.51 which is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and LCNB Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.3% and 34.7%. 3.1% are Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of LCNB Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 1.92% 3.38% 6.7% 7.57% -8.08% 20.42% LCNB Corp. -0.72% -5.11% 7.84% 8.56% -3.43% 18.88%

For the past year Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. has stronger performance than LCNB Corp.

Summary

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. beats LCNB Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. It also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administrative, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of February 29, 2017, the company operated through 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County, Ohio; and branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Fayette counties, Ohio, as well as 39 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.